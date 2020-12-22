England Set For New Year Lockdown As New Virus Strain Spreads Across UK.

The government’s chief scientific adviser warned that a massive extension of Tier 4 restrictions may be needed- effectively putting England on notice of a New Year lockdown. With the new variant now rapidly spreading across the UK, an announcement that large areas of England will join London and parts of southeast England in Tier 4 is expected on Wednesday, Dec. 30, when the next review of the tier system is due.

The rapid spread of the virus means the COVID-19 crisis facing Boris Johnson is dramatically escalating. Closures caused chaos at Channel ports as the French travel ban forced massive miles-long lorry queues. Transport managers worked the phones and email throughout the night, all the time monitoring their trucks’ progress by tracking device.

Sir Patrick said cases had spread “everywhere” and warned the country to brace itself for further restrictions. He said the final decision on whether to force areas into Tier 4 was for politicians. “The evidence on this virus is that it spreads easily,” he said. “It’s more transmissible, we absolutely need to make sure we have the right level of restrictions in place. I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it’s likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced.”

