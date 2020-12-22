Eleven years for shooting ex-wife’s husband

A MAN has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for shooting and killing his ex-wife’s husband in Fuente Vaqueros, Granada, in 2018.

-- Advertisement --



The shooting came after constant arguments between the accused and his ex-wife.

One argument was due to the fact that a friend of the accused, who was on parole from prison, was staying in the house which formerly belonged to the couple, where the accused was now living. His ex-wife said that his friend could be a bad influence on their children when they were visiting him.

The next time they met, the accused took out a gun and shot into the air, but the victim grabbed it from him and threw it to the floor.

His family went to talk to him, but once again armed, he approached his ex-wife’s new husband and shot him, causing severe injuries which resulted in his death from massive blood loss.

During the trial in Granada Provincial Court, he admitted to the charges and claimed that he was unable to remember the events because he had taken drugs and alcohol.

The Public Prosecution reduced the sentence they were requesting to half the original number of years and the case was tried by a people’s jury, who unanimously found him guilty of manslaughter and illegal weapons possession.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “11 years for shooting ex-wife’s husband”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.