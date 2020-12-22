DR. Anthony Fauci finally receives his COVID vaccination, saying he has “extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine”.

Fauci, who turns 80 on Thursday, received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, December 22, at an event broadcast on live TV.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he hoped getting the vaccine serves “as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.”

“I consider it an honour to be part of this process,” he said after receiving the first of two eventual doses.

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic,” he added.

Donald Trump praised the rollout of the COVID vaccine under his administration, in a traditional Trump tweet: “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly. Amazing how many people are being vaccinated, record numbers. Our Country, and indeed the World, will soon see the great miracle of what the Trump Administration has accomplished. They said it couldn’t be done!!!”

