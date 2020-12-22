The cumulative incidence rate in Spain continues on an upward trend reaching 236.27 per 100,000 inhabitants today.

THE Ministry of Health has reported 10,654 new cases of coronavirus and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, and confirmed all autonomous communities have experienced a rise with the exception of Asturias, Canarias and Cantabria.

Four communities now have an incidence of over 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the top are the Balearic Islands with 433 cases, followed by Madrid with 329, the Valencian Community (309) and Extremadura with 305.

Hospital occupation remains at 9.4 per cent on wards and 20 per cent in ICU.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain now stands at 1,829,903 with 49,520 covid-related deaths.

