Community of Madrid registers 2,579 new Covid cases

The Community of Madrid has registered 2,579 new cases of coronavirus today – almost five times more than the 562 revealed on Monday, December 21.

MADRID’S Regional Ministry of Health also confirmed 22 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of hospitalised patients has also increased slightly from 1,488 yesterday to 1,516, while those admitted to the ICU fell from 301 to 298.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have 390,242 infections and 12,725 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals across the Community.

In addition, 4,972 people have died in social health centres, 1,160 in their own homes and 30 in other places, which adds up to a total of 18,887.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the accumulated number of hospitalised patients stands at 75,368 and 6,936 admitted to ICU.

