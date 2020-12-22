CHRISTMAS surprises for 2000 school children in la Carolina, Jaen.

Although Christmas celebrations will be different this year with the pandemic, the local government wanted to make the school children of La Carolina feel special, and keep the festive spirit alive.

Alejandro Heras, Councillor for Celebrations said, “We have taken into account all the security measures when wrapping up the details. We wanted the children to have something special”.

Local children found individual gifts on their desks and the Three Kings have left letters to say that they are working hard to reach the children on January 5.

The council has set up a fantastic online Christmas program, with workshops and storytelling along with other activities to keep the children amused.

