Center Parcs Closes its Resorts Over Christmas and New Year Due to New Virus Strain

Center Parcs Closes its Resorts Over Christmas and New Year Due to Worries Over The New Virus Strain.

Center Parcs has announced it is shutting its UK villages over Christmas until January- the five forest resorts will be closed until at least January 7. A spokesman said the decision to close the parks was made with a “heavy heart” and was due to the new Covid-19 variant.

-- Advertisement --



He said that guests affected by the closure period will receive an email with instructions on how to cancel activities, restaurant bookings and how to reschedule with a discount worth up to £100 or cancel with a refund.

The company statement said, quote: ”Following the update from the prime minister, it is clear that the threat of the virus with the new variant is now at an extremely delicate stage and their strong advice is to stay local, minimise social contacts and take care to protect ourselves and others. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close all our UK villages from Monday 21st December until at least Thursday 7th January 2021.”

“Our decisions throughout the pandemic have been with the priority of keeping our guests and staff as safe as possible. Latest government advice in all tiers is to avoid non-essential travel outside of local areas and we certainly do not wish to encourage this. We know how disappointed our guests will be, especially during this time of year. Again, we have not made this decision lightly, but we must put the safety of our guests and staff first and there is clearly concern around the new variant being moved around the country.”

Those with bookings for immediately after January 7 have been told to regularly check both government advice and news directly from Center Parcs.