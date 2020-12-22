In a statement today Tuesday, December 22 the E.C. (European commission) officials have asked for the borders to be opened to UK traffic.

In a statement issued by Brussels today, the E C asked that the borders be opened, and in line with current restrictions, those people most affected by the border closure were still European citizens.

-- Advertisement --



The 31 December is when the transition period ends, and this meant they have every right, especially, with a negative PCR test to travel to their destination within and through Europe.

Transport workers are essential workers and exempt by Brussels from both testing and quarantine.

From January 1, 2021, community law will cease to apply to the UK, and it will be considered outside the E.U.

Non-essential travel from the UK may then be prohibited for the duration of the pandemic.

The minefield of regulations and implications of Brexit ensue. Still, today Tuesday, December 22 at least, Brussels asked to open the borders clear the traffic and move the goods that are the ‘Business’ of Europe now.

“Open flights and train routes,” the Brussels commission said to facilitate the movement of goods and continue the business.

France remains the country that initially extended the existing ban, which caused more than 1600 lorries and trucks to be stranded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brussels open the borders now ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.