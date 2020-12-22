BREAKING NEWS: France Refuses to Lift Blockade

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to lift the blockade between the UK and France.

Macron has refused to lift the blockade, causing hundreds of lorries to build up massive queues in Dover. However, he HAS allowed Eurotunnel to bring some 2000 lorries INTO UK but take NONE out. More chaos is now expected to hit the British border today as lorries head into the UK even though border restrictions are still in place.

France shut the border with the UK over fears surrounding a new super-contagious strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the south-east of Britain. But, the decision has triggered huge tailbacks of lorries, with Kent effectively “becoming a lorry park”. The situation is only feared to get worse as one lorry driver posted on Twitter: “Eurotunnel expects to bring 2000 lorries into the UK and take none out today. Kent is becoming quite a lorry park”.

Urgent talks are presently underway to solve the issue between both Governments.

