Boris Johnson and President Macron Discuss Plans to Test Lorry Drivers For Entry into France in a Bid To Allow Freight To Move Across Borders.

Boris Johnson has spoken to Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, in an effort to find a way for freight to resume between the two countries after thousands of truck drivers were stuck on each side of the Channel. A plan to systematically test each and every driver is being mulled as one solution, said one official.

They are discussing a new health protocol to allow truck drivers to resume their journeys across the Channel by a deadline of the end of Tuesday, Dec. 22. Mr Johnson said: “We understand each other’s positions and want to resolve these problems as quickly as possible, to allow freight to resume — and ensure lorries can travel in both directions in a Covid-secure way. This virus can move all too quickly from one nation to another but can be defeated through an international response.”

The PM claimed the delays were only occurring at Dover and had affected 20 per cent of food supplies coming to and from the continent The vast majority of food, medicines and other supplies are coming and going as normal,” the prime minister said. This was despite warnings by Tesco and J Sainsbury, two of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains, that there could be shortages of some fruit because of the cross-Channel shutdown.

