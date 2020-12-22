Benidorm looks ahead

BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez has assured the local population that they are not alone.

The town hall would continue to do everything within its power “and more” by increasing social spending to assist all those people still waiting for help from the Public Administrations, Perez pledged.

The mayor announced that the local government has set aside €6 million of its 2021 Budget of €23 million for local families and businesses.

“In addition there will be other, non-financial help,” revealed Benidorm mayor Toni Perez during his the traditional meeting with the local media.

As well as taking stock of 2020, he also outlined the town hall’s plans for 2021.

Next year’s Budget would be “expansive,” Perez said. “We shall continue to have two fundamental lines of work – socially and municipally – and within both these fields, our tourist industry.”

The mayor also stressed that, as stated in November, these assignments could be increased in 2021 according to local needs.

Regarding tourism, Perez said that next year and “come what may” Benidorm would find it easier to recover its tourist industry than many other holiday destinations.

“There is an impressive potential demand from the domestic tourist market and the international market, particularly the British,” the mayor pointed out.

Perez went on to explain that the work carried out by Benidorm and its tourist industry in handling the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated that it was possible to combine economic activity and health safety.

“Not one contagion was linked to tourist activity,” Perez said, drawing attention to the health and safety measures introduced during the summer season, which included parcelling out the beaches.

“The virus does not understand territories, only behaviour,” affirmed the mayor, who called for “prudence” from the local population, asking them to continue to respect the anti-Covid measures over the holidays.

“Everything we don’t enjoy this Christmas means we can enjoy it in the future,” Perez declared.

