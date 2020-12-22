Balearic Sports Technology Centre closed after 15 positive cases detected

The Balearic Sports Technology Centre (CTEIB) was closed by the government on Monday, December 21, after 15 positive cases detected.

THE facilities in Palma de Mallorca will remain closed until January 7, 2021, and educational activities planned for this week will be carried out entirely online.

The CTEIB has 360 regular users including athletes and technical personnel excluding office staff and officials.

So far, 15 positive cases and 75 close contacts have been detected, prompting the Ministry of Socials and Esports and the Ministry of Health to close the centre until the New Year.

The only athletes who will continue their training at the facilities are those who are preparing for international competitions or games, for example, the gymnasts Nicolau Mir and Cintia Rodríguez who have already qualified for Tokyo.

While some of the athletes remain concentrated in the Reina Sofía Residence -located in Calanova – none of them have had to be isolated due to Covid.

During the closure, the sports facility will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

