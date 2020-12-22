Balearic Sports Technology Centre closed after 15 positive cases detected

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Balearic Sports Technology Centre closed after 15 positive cases detected

The Balearic Sports Technology Centre (CTEIB) was closed by the government on Monday, December 21, after 15 positive cases detected.

THE facilities in Palma de Mallorca will remain closed until January 7, 2021, and educational activities planned for this week will be carried out entirely online.

-- Advertisement --

The CTEIB has 360 regular users including athletes and technical personnel excluding office staff and officials.

So far, 15 positive cases and 75 close contacts have been detected, prompting the Ministry of Socials and Esports and the Ministry of Health to close the centre until the New Year.


The only athletes who will continue their training at the facilities are those who are preparing for international competitions or games, for example, the gymnasts Nicolau Mir and Cintia Rodríguez who have already qualified for Tokyo.

While some of the athletes remain concentrated in the Reina Sofía Residence -located in Calanova – none of them have had to be isolated due to Covid.


During the closure, the sports facility will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Balearic Sports Technology Centre closed after 15 positive cases detected”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMallorca: Largest mass COVID test action to date launched in Inca
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here