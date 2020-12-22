Balearic Islands prepare to vaccinate up to 1,000 people against Covid every day

The Balearic Islands prepares to vaccinate up to 1,000 people against Covid every day from next week.

MINISTER of Health, Patricia Gómez, announced today (Tuesday, December 22), that 73,123 doses of Pfizer will arrive in the Islands on Sunday morning, December 27 with administration beginning the same day.

She said that “users of residences who have not suffered any outbreak of covid-19 have been prioritised”.

Social health personnel who provide a service in nursing homes and other health workers will be next in line for a vaccination.

In total in this first round of vaccinations, the Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate around 12,000 people with between 500 and 1,000 receiving doses every day.

The department will send a total of 102,000 doses of vaccines to the Balearic Islands between December and the first quarter of 2021.

Two doses are needed per person and for this reason, the Ministry estimates that between January and March about 51,000 people will have received the jab.

The objective is to vaccinate the entire population in the first six months of 2021, and the IB-Salut is currently training a group of about 150 health workers, such as doctors and nurses, to administer the vaccine.

