PRESIDENT of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso launches a safe-conduct plan to leave Madrid for Christmas.

The so-called model declaration of responsibility serves to justify entry into and exit from the Community, according to the announcement made on Tuesday, December 22.

The Community of Madrid launched a simple and safe code of conduct to leave the region this Christmas, which includes the personal details of both the person travelling and the family member or relative to be visited, the regional government has informed on social networks.

The plan has been made for those having to travel to territories that are the habitual place of residence of family members or people close to them during the new perimeter closure that begins tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, and lasts until January 6, inclusive.

The document, which consists of a single sheet and can be downloaded or printed by any citizen who, for justifiable reasons, is going to travel outside the region on these dates, consists of a section to include the name and surname(s) of the person(s) travelling.

It also requires the DNI of the person responsible for the declaration, the address of origin and the address of destination, the reason for the journey and relationship with the person to be visited (distinguishing between family member and close relative), the date and the signature.

The safe-conduct, a model of which it is not obligatory to present, must also include the name, surname(s), DNI, address and telephone number of the family member or relative being visited.

The Community points out that any inaccuracy or falsehood of a material nature in any information or data included in this declaration of liability will render it impossible to continue to exercise the right or activity concerned from the time when such facts become known, “without prejudice to any liability which may arise”.

