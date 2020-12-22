Authorities promise to remove ‘horrifying’ statue

THE authorities of the Russian town of Novovoronezh have promised locals that they will remove a statue that, in the three days since it was put in place, has provoked enormous criticism.

According to local media the sculpture represents Alyonka, a young woman who, according to local folklore, found the place after being sent in search of suitable land to live, giving rise to the first population that, initially and in her honour, was called Alionovka.

The monument was inaugurated on Friday December 18 to mark the 250th anniversary of the town. However, many residents found its appearance “horrifying” and called for his removal “so as not to embarrass the city.” The authorities promise to remove the ‘horrifying’ statue.

