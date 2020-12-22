AN Australian woman has been charged with fraud offences after allegedly faking a terminal illness for financial gain in the state’s Riverina region in South-Western New South Wales, Australia.

-- Advertisement --



In January 2020, an online fundraising page was established for a woman who claimed she had a terminal illness, allegedly suffering from bowel cancer and given just three months to live.

The 24-year-old woman allegedly raised approximately $9,000 (€7,368) from various fundraisers and community rallies, before claiming she had been cured.

In September 2020, officers from Murrumbidgee Police District commenced an investigation following reports of the woman’s suspicious activities.

Following extensive inquiries, the Darlington Point woman was issued a Court Attendance Notice on Monday, December 21 for four counts of dishonestly obtaining financial benefit by deception.

She is due to appear in Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian woman charged with fraud after allegedly faking terminal illness”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.