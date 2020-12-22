AN arsonist puts fear into the hearts of El Molinar residents after causing major destruction in the seaside district, which belongs to Palma de Mallorca.

-- Advertisement --



According to the National Police, the unknown person set fire to about ten rubbish containers in different streets in the early hours on Monday, December 21, which resulted in a car going up in flames.

Investigators believe that a local resident could be the perpetrator, although they have not yet been located.

Throughout the day, the streets of El Molinar, a neighbourhood with a special charm that is also popular with German and British residents, were cleaned of traces of fire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsonist puts fear into the hearts of El Molinar residents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.