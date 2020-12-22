Armengol warns Mallorca is “in a situation of extreme risk” and urges public to avoid travel and social and family gatherings.

PRESIDENT of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, has admitted the epidemiological situation is “getting complicated”, especially in Mallorca.

-- Advertisement --



Revealing that the incidence rate now stands at 518.9 in the last 14 days – double the 250 registered two weeks ago – Armengol said: “We are in danger, in a situation of extreme risk on the island of Mallorca”.

It’s feared the incidence rate could rise to 600 per 100,000 inhabitants by Monday, December 28, and Armengol has pleaded with islanders to avoid travel and social and family gatherings at Christmas.

“We are living in a terrible situation that we would not have imagined even in our worst dreams. The situation in Mallorca is one of extreme risk, lives must be saved,” she said.

Although “reluctant to do so”, the president did not rule out preventing movements between municipalities in Mallorca if negative expectations are confirmed on Monday.

In yesterday’s daily bulletin, 328 new infections were announced and a further death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 445.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Armengol warns Mallorca is “in a situation of extreme risk” and urges public to avoid gatherings and travel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.