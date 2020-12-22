APPLE has joined the high-tech race to produce self-driving cars with plans to release their first driverless vehicles by 2024.

-- Advertisement --



The Californian company began its ambitious “Project Titan” to produce self-driving cars in 2014, though the operation has seen many stops-and-starts since its inception. Originally planning to design vehicles from scratch, Apple was forced to scale back their research to focus on software for intelligent cars.

A central part of Apple’s design is an innovative new battery that will reportedly radically cut costs for users and increase the range of vehicles. They are also developing the chemistry for an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery that is less likely to overheat and therefore safer for passengers.

Lidar sensors, which would enable driverless cars to model 3D views of the road, are already included in Apple’s latest products the iPhone Pro 12 and iPad Pro. The company is likely to partner with a car manufacturer to mass-produce the vehicles.

Apple joins the race against rival self-driving car makers such as Elon Musk’s Tesla, which took 17 years to make profits from its driverless vehicle projects. Alphabet (Google) have already unveiled their “Waymo” driverless taxis, offering lift services in self-driving cars.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Apple to Produce Self-Driving Cars by 2024”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.