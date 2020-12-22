Andalucia President Juanma Moreno calls for support for stuck truckers

ANDALUCIA President Juanma Moreno calls for the support of the central government for Spanish truckers stuck in the UK.

Lorry drivers are currently stuck in the UK after many European countries closed their borders, including Spain, because of the potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus being detected in Britain.

After travel was cancelled between the two countries, the Andalucia President is hoping that an agreement can be reached in order to open back up the borders to allow the lorry drivers home, before one would imagine, asking for the borders to be closed again.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to lift the blockade between the UK and France, causing hundreds of lorries to build up massive queues in Dover.

Juanma Moreno tweeted: “Many Andalusian truckers are trapped in the UK by border closures. I call on the central government to act quickly to reach an agreement with the British and European authorities that will allow them to return home as soon as possible. Count on our collaboration.”

Muchos camioneros andaluces están atrapados en Reino Unido por el cierre de fronteras. Pido al Gobierno central que actúe con celeridad para alcanzar un acuerdo con las autoridades británicas y europeas que les permita volver a casa cuanto antes. Cuenta con nuestra colaboración. — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) December 22, 2020

