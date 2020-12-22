24-hour cancer support for expats in Mallorca over Christmas period

Tara Rippin
24-hour cancer support for expats in Mallorca over Christmas period
CREDIT: Cancer Support Group Mallorca

24-hour cancer support will continue to be offered to expats in Mallorca over the Christmas and New Year period.

CANCER Support Group Mallorca will continue to offer round-the-clock support for the expat community, helping patients, relatives, carers and anybody who has been affected by cancer.

More than just a support group, CSG provides all types of assistance by helping to reduce stress levels, improving self-esteem, reducing loneliness, providing practical help and increasing patients’ sense of control over their own lives.

“Cancer Support Group Mallorca would like to wish all CSG volunteers, supports, and friends a very Happy Xmas and New Year. We would not be able to survive without all your help.


“If you need us over the holidays do not hesitate to contact us,” said a group spokesperson.

Call 659 887 455, email the address below or visit the CSG website to find out more.


cancermallorca@gmail.com

http://www.cancersupportmallorca.com/

