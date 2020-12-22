21-YEAR-OLD falls to her death at ‘Selfie Spot’ at Bondi Beach, Australia.

Madalyn Davis, aged 21, from Nottingham was on a holiday of a lifetime, backpacking around Australia and Thailand for a year. She died on January 11 after falling from a Bondi Beach ‘selfie spot’. The make-up artist was found to have a significant amount of drugs in her system at the time of her death and had also been drinking.

-- Advertisement --



The inquest into her death was carried out in both the UK and in Australia. The UK inquest, held on Monday heard how Madalyn had chosen to climb over a fence at the ‘selfie spot’ to get a better photo and had fallen to her death. She was found to have taken cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and alcohol, and had been partying with a group before the fall.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the water was searched by divers, water rescue and local fishing boats also helped.

The coroner at the inquest held at Nottingham’s Council House said “This is a great trauma and tragedy of a young person’s life cut short by alcohol and illicit drugs. This was a death that took place at a local beauty spot that people enjoy.

“It is not the first death at that area and sadly it will not be the last. It is a great tragedy of a young person trying to live life to the full.”

It was concluded that the death was not-suspicious and a verdict of death by misadventure was recorded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “21-year-old Falls to Her Death at ‘Selfie Spot’ in Australia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.