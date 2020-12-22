Lady Margaret Tebbit, who was a survivor of the 1984 Brighton bombing, dies aged 86, leaving behind her husband, ex-Conservative minister Norman Tebbit.

-- Advertisement --



Lady Tebbit was a nurse who was paralysed by the IRA’s bombing of the Grand Hotel in Brighton on October 12, 1984, where she was staying with her husband, the then-Secretary of State for Trade and Industry.

She survived the blast, which was intended for Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister at the time and holding a Conservative Party Conference at the hotel, however sadly, five people were killed and many more injured.

The couple were lying in bed when their ceiling collapsed following the bomb explosion, leaving Lady Tebbit with spinal injuries and she spent two years in Stoke Mandeville Hospital and the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, undergoing treatment in their spinal injuries units. She was vice-president of the spinal cord injury charity Aspire, before passing away on December 19, 2020.



Prime Boris Johnson tweeted: “Very sad to hear the news of Margaret Tebbit’s death. She was a brave woman who showed enormous fortitude in her suffering after the 1984 Brighton bombing. My thoughts are with Norman and their family at this difficult time.”

Very sad to hear the news of Margaret Tebbit’s death. She was a brave woman who showed enormous fortitude in her suffering after the 1984 Brighton bombing. My thoughts are with Norman and their family at this difficult time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 22, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “1984 Brighton bombing survivor Lady Margaret Tebbit dies aged 86”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.