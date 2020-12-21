Young People Drawn To Far-Right Terrorism

UK warns that more young people are being drawn to far-Right terrorism due to isolation of lockdown

Worrying figures provided by the Counter-Terrorism Referral Unit (CTIRU) show that more and more youngsters in the UK are being unwittingly drawn into far-Right extremism due to being isolated at home and looking for camaraderie online. The CTIRU stated that around 3,000 pieces of terrorist content were discovered in 2020, up 7 per cent on last year, and 17 people under the age of18 have been arrested in the UK for terrorism-related activity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Southworth, from the CTIRU said: “Perhaps in some instances, sadly, people who have less people to speak to are perhaps recoursing to online media for greater quantities of their time because they’ve been stuck in self-isolation or lacking people to come into contact with.”

The group published a blog in the Act Early website, aimed at helping parents to identify if their children are at risk. One sergeant wrote on Monday, December 21:

“It would be misguided to think that the youngsters finding terrorist propaganda online and being sucked in by its eye-catching graphics and false promises of martyrdom are archetypical terrorist ‘suspects.

“They’re not – they vary by gender and ethnic background; some are high-achievers at school, others not so; some are from impoverished backgrounds, others more fortunate.”

