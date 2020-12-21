MOUNT Kilauea Volcano Erupts In Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday, December 20 with an eruption within Halema’uma’u crater, according to the US Geological Survey. The mountain is located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reported seeing a glow shortly after 9:30pm local time before the summit erupted and a code red warning was issued for the area. A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was also reported shortly before the volcano eruption.

The active volcano started showing signs of activity in early December after remaining ‘silent’ since the last eruption in 2018.

