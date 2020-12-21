Vaccine teams ready in Andalucia

The vaccine teams in Andalucia are ready to start as the pandemic in many European countries worsens.

In Total Andalucia has over 175 teams with more than 500 nurses ready to start vaccinating against COVID-19.

This process will begin its believed this Sunday with nearly 50 primary care centres and at least 35 hospitals the first to receive the vaccine.

Bidafarma is the name of the distribution company used herein the Andalucia. The vaccine must be stored especially in Seville and Granada at resting temperature of at least minus 70 degrees Celcius.

Older people in residences and health care professionals will receive the vaccine first.

The mobile teams, numbering 72 across the region, will attempt to innoculate all residents and their carers within two weeks.

