US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted By Missiles Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani Killing.

A barrage of Katyusha rockets rained down near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20, in the latest if a series of attacks which the United States has blamed squarely on Iran-backed militias. The US State Department said at least one Iraqi civilian was injured as a result of strikes and that the embassy suffered minor damage. Iraq’s military blamed “an outlawed group” for the attack.

-- Advertisement --



American counter-rocket, artillery and mortar defence systems (C-RAM) engaged the rockets, throwing streams of illuminated tracer shells into the night sky over the Iraqi capital on Sunday. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the strike “unacceptable” but suggested the timing of the attack and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement “dubious.”

Nearly a year after the U.S. airstrike that killed a revered Iranian military leader, a senior American general said that Tehran is still considering retaliatory steps, raising the possibility of renewed confrontation with Iran in the Trump administration’s final days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted By Missiles Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani Killing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.