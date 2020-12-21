UK Suppliers Warn of Fresh Food Shortages over The Christmas Holiday Due to New Virus Concerns.

Dover, Britain’s biggest port, stopped all traffic heading to Europe and food supplies into the nation face major disruption after the discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus prompted its European neighbours to sever travel links with the U.K.

U.K. supply lines with the rest of the EU narrowed over the weekend after Johnson’s government flagged a coronavirus mutation and ordered a full lockdown for London and much of southeastern England. The crisis has prompted Boris Johnson to convene a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday, Dec. 21, in a bid to keep goods flowing.

The concern is focused on links with France, which suspended inbound travel from the U.K., including freight, for 48 hours starting midnight Sunday. British grocery stores were already seen stockpiling food amid the possibility of a no-deal scenario as Brexit trade deal negotiations between the EU and U.K. go down to the wire.

