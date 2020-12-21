UK Military Ready to Ensure Vaccine Delivery as EU Shuts Borders

The UK Military Is Ready to Ensure Vaccine Delivery As The EU Shuts Its Borders.

The UK announced Saturday, Dec. 19, that it was battling a highly infectious mutated strain of the coronavirus, prompting several countries to freeze links. The UK’s military has announced it is ready to step in to facilitate vaccine delivery. Military planes are ready to be dispatched to fly tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the European Union into Britain to avoid any border disruption, under plans recently drawn up by the Government.

Civil servants and military planners are said to have met in recent days with officials from the Government’s vaccine task force to discuss contingency plans to bring in 35 million more doses of the approved Pfizer vaccine in the New Year. This comes as countries across the world have halted air travel to the UK, while France has banned trucks from entering for 48 hours while the new variant found in England is assessed.

