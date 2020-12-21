THE UK Government announces refunds for rail and coach journeys booked for the previous Christmas travel window.

The government will provide cash refunds for domestic rail and coach tickets for the previous Christmas travel window between December 23 to 27, bought before the change in regulations and guidance that were announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday, December 19.

This will apply to journeys in England booked on or after November 24, when the Christmas travel window was announced.

The government recognises that many people will have booked their coach and rail tickets in advance based on previous government advice and this announcement ensures that people are not penalised for following the new rules, protecting themselves and others from the virus.

Operators will be able to issue refunds immediately and passengers should check the website of their operator for how to claim. The Government urges people to be patient as rail and coach operators will be processing high volumes of refunds over the coming weeks.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It is imperative that we all follow the new measures and play our part in tackling this virus, protecting others and safeguarding our NHS.

“If you booked a coach or rail journey between 23 and 27 December, you are entitled to a cash refund. This ensures no one is left out of pocket for doing the right thing – staying home in tier 4, and elsewhere staying local and only meeting your Christmas bubble on Christmas day.”