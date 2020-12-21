Two-euro coin to thank healthcare personnel

IN 2021, the Italian mint plans to issue a new two-euro coin dedicated to healthcare personnel.

A sketch of the planned coin has been revealed, showing a man and woman side by side wearing medical coats and masks with the word ‘Grazie’, thank you in Italian. Beside them, there will be a red cross and a heart.

The plan is to create three million of the coins, which is a tribute to doctors, nurses, social and health workers, volunteers, paramedics and anyone who has been fighting on the front line against Covid-19.

The announcement was made in the Italian Official Gazette and revealed that they will be in general circulation.

Italian national newspaper, Corriere della Sera explained that it would not be rare for Europeans to find themselves in possession of one of the coins, but that as the years go by, they will become collectors’ items worth some money.

In France, a commemorative coin dedicated to health care workers has been issued but it was only made available to collectors.

