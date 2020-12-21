Torrox will host 15 countries in European beach handball tournament

Torrox will host 15 countries in European club-level beach handball tournament in 2021 following in the footsteps of Italy and Greece.

MAYOR Oscar Medina and Councillor for Sports José Manuel Fernández, said they are delighted the town has been chosen as the venue for the European Handball Federation (EHF) finals next year.

The announcement was made public at the weekend after a meeting of its Executive Committee held in Herning, Denmark, on the eve of the European Women’s Championship final.

“It is a great honour and we thank the Royal Spanish Handball Federation for this recognition of the exceptional work we are doing in Torrox for beach handball,” said Medina.

“Our municipality has shown that it has not only the necessary infrastructure but also the best climate to hold this type of beach handball tournament, being the venue in recent years for the Spanish Cup and now we follow the wake of countries like Italy, Greece or Hungary to also host this tournament on a continental level,” he added.

“The council is committed to revitalising the economic activity of the municipality for the summer of 2021, trusting that in the coming months the situation of the pandemic will evolve favourably after starting vaccinations.”

