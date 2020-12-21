Torrox delights the little ones with tales of Christmas

Every day until January 1, 2021, Torrox Council will delight the little residents of the town with tales of Christmas.

TO help keep the youngsters entertained during the school holidays, the council’s Department of Popular Holidays and Traditions has prepared a series of Christmas stories which will be released at 6pm on its social network platforms.

The festive tales can be listened to on Fiestas Torrox Facebook page and Ayuntamiento de Torrox YouTube channel.

Among the 12 stories chosen there are not only Christmas themes, very much in keeping with the time we are in, but there are also some of the more traditional titles, such as The Three Little Pigs or The Lead Soldier, and also more current, such as the famous Monster of Colours, always thinking about the moral they may have so that in addition to entertaining they have an educational aspect,” explained Councillor Salvador Escudero.

“This is going to be a very different Christmas so we opted to give audiovisual content so the stories can be followed virtually.”

