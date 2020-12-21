Top Covid Expert ‘Not Worried’ about mutant strain

TOP German Covid expert says he is ‘not worried’ about the threat of a new mutant strain

Top German virologist Christian Drosten told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday, December 21, that he is “not so worried” about the mutant Covid variant raging through southeast England and believes a lot of the details have been exaggerated by politicians.

‘I wonder whether a scientist gave an estimate, perhaps asked what he would say if he had to give a figure, and then it takes on a life of its own. Then it enters politics and politicians use this figure and the media takes it up. ‘Suddenly there’s a figure out there, 70 per cent, and nobody even knows what it means,’ Drosten said.

He added that it’s unusual for political figures to be quoting scientific information to the media and is sceptical about whether the surging numbers in London and the South East were actually caused by this new strain of Covid.

‘The question is – was it the virus’s fault, or was it simply that in the area where this virus happened to be… methods of transmission came into play which would have brought any other virus to the surface?,’ Drosten asked.

The outspoken virologist’s remarks are in stark contrast with opinions from the UK government, with Boris Johnson announcing on Saturday that the increase in cases in the South ‘is now being driven by the new variant of the virus’.

