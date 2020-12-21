THIS MORNING viewers were shocked as show disappears from air without warning.

Many This Morning viewers were shocked and confused as their normal 10am hit of the show, failed to materialise, and instead they were left with Rylan Clark’s Supermarket Sweep. Many viewers took to social media to air their complaints.

-- Advertisement --



A viewer named Chantal said, “# Thismorning replaced with car crash tv”, while Kyle Sewell said, “Was about to turn on # thismorning but then realised it’s supermarket sweep… why????”

Much to everyone’s surprise, This Morning has started its Christmas break so the regular show won’t air for the remainder of 2020. This leaves the remaining Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am slots being filled by Supermarket Sweep.

Fans will be pleased to know that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will make a special Christmas day appearance though, with a two hour show. This will air after the Good Morning Britain Christmas special.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “This Morning Viewers Shocked as Show Disappears from Air”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.