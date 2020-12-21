Spanish Passengers Claim Londoners Don’t Seem Concerned By Covid

SPANISH passengers travelling from the UK claim that Londoners don’t seem too concerned about Covid

A number of Spanish people travelling from the UK home to Spain remarked that, while airport security had certainly been ramped up, Londoners themselves “don’t seem very concerned” about the risks of coronavirus. On Monday morning, December 21, a day before Spain bans flights from the UK, passengers arriving on the Valencia flight from London told El Pais they were surprised at the relaxed approach in the capital.

“We have seen the government acting very alarmed and even alarmist since Saturday, but people, at least in London, continue not to wear facemasks,” said Natalia Requena, a health-care worker returning to Spain to spend Christmas with her family. “Many people don’t even wear them on public transport, where it’s mandatory, and all of that is having an effect on incidences of course. People also don’t seem very concerned about the new coronavirus strain.”

Spain and Portugal announced on December 21 that no flights from the UK would be permitted, with the exception of those carrying Spanish citizens and residents. Spain follows a slew of other countries who have issued similar bans in an attempt to slow the spread of the new Covid variant sweeping across London and the South East.

Joan Gilbert, a nurse at King’s College Hospital in central London, is not surprised at the level of coronavirus infections in the UK.

“Distances are not observed, either. You see tons of people on the street who are not respecting social distancing. How can all this not affect transmission?” Gilbert said.

