South Wales Police Issue 42 Fines In The Last 24 Hours

South Wales Police confirmed on Sunday, December 20, that in the last 24 hours, 42 people have been issued with fines, relating to the breach of Tier 4 lockdown restrictions that came into force at midnight on Saturday, December 19.

In the Swansea Bay area alone, 40 people were fined, with a spokesman for South Wales Police saying, “Officers were called to a pub in Sandfields, Port Talbot, where a gathering was being held just hours after the Welsh Government announced lockdown would be starting in Wales as part of level 4 restrictions. The licensee was issued with a fixed penalty notice after officers were called to the Victoria Road premises shortly before 10.30pm”.

Police also had to deal with a staff party being held in a Margam, Cardiff pub, on Thursday, December 17, where eight people were issued with fines, relating to the virus restrictions.

