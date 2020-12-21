Saudi Arabia Suspends International Flights Over Mutant Virus Concerns.

Saudi Arabia has halted all international flights and closed its borders for one week over fears about the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus. The kingdom may decide to extend the suspension for another week depending on the nature of the virus spread, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The kingdom is “temporarily suspending all international flights — except in exceptional cases — for a period of one week, which can be extended by another week,” the official Saudi Press Agency said. “Entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which can be extended by another week,” SPA added, citing the interior ministry.

The Saudi government’s decision comes after the U.K. warned that a new strain of the coronavirus is “out of control.” That forced France, Germany and others- the list is growing fast- to suspended travel from Britain, while United Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia PJSC said Monday it will halt flights from Morocco to the U.K. until further notice.

Saudi Arabia, which has reported about 361,000 cases and 6,122 deaths, began lifting coronavirus lockdowns from May. Officials had not imposed any new restrictions since then, and the country has so far avoided another wave of infections.