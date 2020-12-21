Sadiq Khan: Pay it Forward London scheme has raised more than £1.5m

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said a huge thank you to Londoners after his Pay it Forward London scheme has raised more than £1.5m.

More than 20,000 contributions to the Mayor’s innovative crowdfunding scheme designed to support small and independent businesses across the capital during the pandemic.

Sadiq launched Pay It Forward London in April – at the height of the first national lockdown – to allow people to buy goods and services in advance, which would then be delivered when businesses return to normal or near-normal operation.

Bakeries, music venues, pottery studios, historical walking tours and cafes are among the more than 420 small businesses which has been delivered in partnership with specialist crowdfunding platform Crowdfunder.

Building on the success of the scheme, Sadiq launched his £1 million Back To Business Fund in July, which matches money raised through Pay it Forward London to help small businesses adapt during the pandemic.

This is helping businesses invest in developing their online presence and training their staff in digital marketing, for example, or physical measures such as Perspex screens and contactless payment systems to facilitate socially-distanced trading.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I want to thank Londoners for the incredible, life-changing support they have shown for their much-loved small and independent businesses – reaching this latest milestone really is something.

“From cafes, restaurants, music venues and bars, to boxing gyms, swimming clubs, and pottery studios, it’s been great to see local businesses benefiting from this scheme and the generosity of Londoners.

“Hospitality, leisure and culture in particular have really struggled this year and many livelihoods depend on the trade they normally do over the Christmas period. That’s why I’ve called on the Government to provide compensation for lost trade over the festive period.

“It’s vital Londoners follow the rules and take every precaution to stay safe over Christmas. By working together we can reduce the spread of the virus – and help our city and its economy come through these difficult times.”

