Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine ‘Effective’ Against New Mutation Of COVID-19

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is effective against the new mutation of Covid-19 first observed in the UK.

Sputnik V, the first Covid-19 vaccine registered in the world, is “highly effective” against the new strain found in the UK and spreading across Europe, that is according to Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev who also revealed that the Russia-produced vaccine is as effective against the new mutation as it is against other existing strains.

“Sputnik V has repeatedly shown its effectiveness, despite previous mutations in the S-protein,” Dmitriev told the press, on Monday. Earlier Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Russia is following the latest information coming from British scientists, noting that any reaction would be taken by the government’s coronavirus task force.

Dmitriev added that it would jointly work with AstraZeneca, another vaccine manufacturing company, to combat the new mutation strain of the COVID-19. “Joint work with such a pharmaceutical giant as AstraZeneca is becoming particularly important today, in light of combating the new mutating strains of the coronavirus,” he said. The RDIF CEO also said that the Sputnik V has been registered for use in Belarus. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sputnik V is over 95 per cent effective.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the discovery of a new mutation of Covid-19, which he said could be up to 70% more contagious than the original strain. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said there is no data to suggest the mutation is more deadly. Following the announcement, the UK imposed unprecedented restrictions on freedom of movement. Many countries have now cancelled flights to and from the UK.

