Russia And India Ban Flights From The UK

RUSSIA and India have joined several other countries in imposing a ban on flights arriving from the UK

Russia and India announced on Monday, December 21 that all flights coming from the UK would be prohibited due to growing fears over the new Covid-19 variant, alleged to be transmitted 70 per cent faster than the original coronavirus strain. India will now stop all flights from the UK until December 31, while Russia imposes the ban for seven days.

Many other countries, including France, Germany and Italy have imposed the travel ban in an attempt to slow down the spread of the mutant virus which is rampaging across southeastern England.

The news comes as the French Government has said it will attempt to establish a ‘protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume’ within the next few hours.

