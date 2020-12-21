ROYAL MAIL Cancels All Deliveries To Europe, except for the Republic Of Ireland



Royal Mail has announced that due to the new coronavirus issues, and the travel bans that are now in place, it will temporarily suspend all deliveries to Europe, except for the Republic Of Ireland, and is also cancelling any deliveries to Turkey and Canada, due to the limited air links.

They also stated they can no longer guarantee Christmas delivery of packages posted on December 23, with new stricter coronavirus rules in operation throughout the UK.

The Royal Mail website informs, “This is a fast-moving situation and we are monitoring things on an hourly basis. We are working to keep as many international mail services running as possible given the current restrictions around air, road, ferry and train movements from the UK. We’re closely monitoring the situation and are ready to open our services as soon as we are able to once the restrictions have been lifted.

It added, “We’re additionally experiencing delays to Canada and Turkey as air capacity is severely limited. We’re working with our airline and postal/courier partners across the globe to maintain services, however, delays should be expected. The number of countries we can access is changing daily.”

