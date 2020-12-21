REAL LIFE ‘McMafia’ Banker’s Wife Faces Losing £22m of luxury properties



Zamira Hajiyeva is the 56-year-old wife of Jahangir Hajiyev, who was jailed for 15 years for fraud and embezzlement, after he retired from his position as chairman of the state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the results of a legal case brought against her last year by media outlets, including The Guardian, where she was forced to reveal her spending habits, it was revealed she spent over £1m a year at Harrods, for a decade, and now, last Monday, December 14, Hajiyeva lost her final appeal in the supreme court, against the National Crime Agency’s disclosure order, asking her to reveal the source of her funding, in a ‘McMafia’ type ‘dirty-money’ real-life investigation.

She has denied doing anything wrong, and lawyers for Mrs Hajiyeva insist the charges against her husband were always politically motivated, but if she fails to comply, the NCA can legally seize her assets, including £22m of luxury properties.

NCA director general of national economic crime centre, said, “This is a significant result, which is important in establishing unexplained wealth orders as a powerful tool for financial investigations. This was the first UWO secured, and the NCA has been determined throughout the many legal challenges faced over the last two years. This case will set a helpful precedent for future UWO cases. There are no further routes for Mrs Hajiyeva to appeal against the order. She will now be required to provide the NCA with the information we are seeking in connection with these assets”.

