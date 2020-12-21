Pupils wow with multi-lingual Christmas service

Pupils at CEIP San Miguel de Almuñecar School wowed with a multi-lingual Christmas Carol service singing everyone’s favourite festive songs in Spanish, English and French.

CHILDREN performed various Spanish classics such as ‘Catatumba’ and ‘Arre Borriquito’ while showcasing their skills with ‘Noël Que du Bonheur’ in French, and ‘Deck the Halls’ in English.

“We want to praise the efforts of the little ones in such complicated moments and thank them for bringing us the magic of Christmas with such enthusiasm,” said Councillor for Youth, Beatriz González.

Delegate Councillor for Education, Alberto García Gilabert, also thanked Colegio San Miguel “for the commitment to its students and the great work of the teachers for making this day so special”.

The carol service was staged following all Covid protocol in terms of security measures.

