Pfizer Vaccine Approved By European Medicines Agency

PFIZER Covid-19 vaccine finally approved by the European Medicines Agency

Europe’s drug regulator has finally announced, on Monday, December 21, that the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination has been approved for conditional use, meaning that countries in Europe can start rolling out their jab programmes right away.

“EMA’s scientific opinion paves the way for the first marketing authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccine in the EU by the European Commission, with all the safeguards, controls and obligations this entails,” the agency said.

This means that European countries could start vaccinating people against coronavirus within a week, with several countries such as Spain, Germany and France planning to begin their vaccine drive on December 27.

The welcome news comes as nations across the world have banned flights from the UK in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new mutant Covid variant, but Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa insists that the Pfizer jab is effective against this new strain.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly half a million people across Europe.

