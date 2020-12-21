Outrage As Police Refuse To Fine Students For Huge Campus Party

OUTRAGE as police refuse to fine the 200 students who threw a huge party at a University campus in Spain’s Valencia

The National Police in Valencia have said that they didn’t issue any fines after they busted a 200-strong party at the Galileo Galilei uni residence on Saturday, December 19. Police sources said that by the time they arrived on campus, they only found groups of three or five people, who were wearing masks.

A call had been made to officials by campus security stating that students were gathering in communal areas, partying and not observing restriction rules. However, a report by the National Police Corps on Monday, December 21 claimed that: “The Police have not verified in the report facts that could be subject to sanction.”

This is the same college where there was a massive Covid outbreak in September following a party in the residence hall, leading to all face-to-face classes being cancelled.

