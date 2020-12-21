A NOTTINGHAM woman was scammed by a bogus police officer over the phone, claiming she had pay thousands to avoid arrest.

The woman who does not want to be named, was scammed to the tune of £4000, by the bogus police officer. The woman, aged 40 from Broxtowe in Nottingham, paid thousands of pounds and bought Amazon vouchers during the phone scam.

-- Advertisement --



Marc Lancaster, Detective Sergeant, explained that the bogus officer had named himself as Sergeant Steven Briggs and pretended to be part of the Broxtowe Police. Worryingly, the number that he rang from, appeared to be a real police phone number.

The Nottingham woman, wanted to raise awareness for the crime and prevent other members of the public falling foul of the same scam. She said, “I’ve got real trust issues now following the call. To be honest I’m really scared to pick up the phone. I don’t know who to trust anymore and I can’t believe what people say to me now.

“I’ve lost a lot of money. I don’t have much as it is, so to have that taken away from me is a horrible feeling.

“I feel like I needed to speak up and let others know about it, so they don’t go through anything similar.”

She also gave thanks to Nottinghamshire police who are helping to resolve the issue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nottingham Woman Scammed by Bogus Police Officer ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.