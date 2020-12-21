New Covid-19 restrictions announced by Gibraltar Chief Minister

CHIEF MINISTER Fabian Picardo unveiled a new raft of Covid-19 restrictions this afternoon (December 21) after stating in Parliament that there was currently no evidence of the new strain of coronavirus having reached Gibraltar.

With effect from midnight, everyone in Gibraltar will have to wear face masks in public places and all catering establishments will be closed until January 11 at the earliest although takeaways will still be permitted to operate.

Gyms are to close and shops will have to enforce new restrictions on the number of people allowed to enter each establishment and churches and other places of worship will not be allowed collective gatherings.

There will be no lockdown for the over 70s but they are advised to act as if there is one and not go out if at all possible, especially to family gatherings.

Remote working is recommended as much as possible and there should be no works parties or get togethers.

Gibraltar will not impose restrictions on those entering through the land border although negative testing will be required when flying onto the Rock, or tests will be undertaken upon arrival.

The Spanish Government has indicated that it will impose some restrictions on who may cross into Spain but details are not yet confirmed.

A major incident has been declared at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and all GHA leave has been cancelled with no visitors admitted to GHA premises.

The GHA is also gearing up for the possible re-opening of Nightingale Field Hospital which until now has never been used.

The one positive piece of news relayed by Mr Picardo is that the vaccine is expected to arrive in Gibraltar in early January.

