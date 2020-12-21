Millions of mutant mink in Denmark will be dug up and burned

Denmark’s ‘zombie mink’ are to have another resurrection, as the government has announced that thousands of the infected animals will need to be dug up from the hastily-prepared mass graves and burned instead. The phenomenon caused panic in November when hoards of culled mink began resurfacing from graves after being exterminated following a break-out of a mutant Covid-19 strain.

-- Advertisement --



Some 17 million mink, whose fur was destined for the fashion industry, will be moved from the mass graves and burned in waste incinerators, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced in s statement on Sunday, December 20. The work will begin in May next year.

“This way, we avoid the mink being treated as dangerous biological waste, a solution that’s never been used before,” the ministry said, as reported by NDTV.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mutant Mink To Be Dug Up And Burned”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.