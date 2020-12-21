MUTANT Covid strain detected in Australia in travellers returning from overseas

The new Covid-19 variant which has been sweeping through the UK has been detected in Australia in “a couple” of people who returned from overseas travel, New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed on Monday, December 21.

However, government officials have insisted that they do not intend to block flights coming from the UK, as many other countries have already done.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said:

‘We already have in place a quarantine system,’ he said.

‘One of the things in Europe is that they have not adopted a similar system.’

Several countries, including France, Italy and Germany announced on Sunday, December 20 that air traffic from the UK would be prohibited due to the rapidly spreading mutant Covid strain in London and the South East.

